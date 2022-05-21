Man dies after car spins into pole and tree in Logan crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a two-car crash sent one car spinning out of control Saturday morning.
Police say a 38-year-old man in a Chevy Equinox was driving north on Broad Street when it crashed with a Chevy Suburban turning left in the opposite direction.
The Equinox spun out, hitting a pole and tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- School District of Philadelphia joins growing list of schools reimposing mask mandates
- Shooting victims dropped off at hospital in stolen car, Philadelphia police say
- Police: Remains of missing cab driver found, arrest made in Berks County
The 68-year-old driver of the Suburban, along with his 72-year-old female passenger, were said to be in stable condition.
Advertisement
Police say charges are pending as the crash is being investigated.