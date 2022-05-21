Police: Remains of missing cab driver found, arrest made in Berks County
READING, Pa. - A man is being charged with homicide in connection to the death of a man who went missing last year.
Darlyn De La Rosa -Abreu was reported missing after picking up a fare in his cab on August 8, 2021.
Police say remains believed to be De La Rosa–Abreu were found Friday near Old Church Road in North Heidelberg Township.
Johnny Palaguachi, who was reportedly identified as De La Rosa–Abreu's last fare, was then taken into custody.
Palaguachi is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft by unlawful taking.