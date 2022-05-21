Expand / Collapse search

Shooting victims dropped off at hospital in stolen car, Philadelphia police say

Police are investigating after two people were shot and reportedly dropped off in a stolen vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA - Two people were injured during a shooting in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police say they were both shot in the legs on the 2100 block of Toronto Street just after 1:30 a.m.

They were transported to a local hospital in a car police say was stolen and connected to a robbery earlier this week,

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, according to police.

Both the shooting and stolen vehicle are being investigated.