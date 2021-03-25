Man dies after slamming car into West Philadelphia dollar store, police say

article

Authorities are investigating what caused a local man to crash his car into a West Philadelphia dollar store early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar on 4700 block of West Girard Avenue around midnight after a Chevrolet Impala slammed into the store's security gate.

The driver, identified by police as Lonnie D. Johnson, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died just after 2 a.m.

The crash caused damage to the store's security gate and front window, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter