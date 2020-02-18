Man dies by suicide amid barricade situation on JFK Boulevard

article

A man has ended his life amid a barricade situation in Center City.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at The Sterling Apartment Homes on the 1800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Responding officers were met by a 66-year-old man who indicated that his roommate was in an argument with another male and fired a gun.

Police said that male opened up the apartment for them, but by the time they arrived, there was only one male inside, and he was deceased.

RESOURCES:

Suicide risk factors and warning signs

Advertisement

Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

The third male inside the apartment remains unaccounted for. Authorities emphasized that they don't suspect anything of him, but they would like to talk with him further.

The barricade was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

___

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP