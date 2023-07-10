Police: Man, 19, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A young man has died after police say he was shot twice Monday in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Parrish Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, shoulder and abdomen, and rushed him to Jefferson Hospital.

Police say the unidentified man died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.