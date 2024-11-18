Man dressed a postal employee accused of stealing packages from Philly apartment

Police are searching for a man who they say was captured on video stealing packages from a Philadelphia apartment building while dressed as a postal employee.

The thefts are said to have happened in late-October at an apartment building on the 1400 block of North 15th Street in North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shared by police on Monday shows the suspect opening packages in the lobby and leaving the building with a backpack and two boxes.

The suspect, dressed in a dark blue beanie and hooded sweatshirt with the U.S. Postal Service logos, is seen pacing around the lobby before tearing into a package.

At one point in the video, the suspect seems to notice the camera, which police believe could help them identify the accused package thief.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact police.