Man extremely critical after random attack in Rittenhouse Square, police say

A man has been hospitalized after police say he was the victim of a random attack.

The incident occurred at 18th and Locust Streets inside the Rittenhouse Square Park at approximately 3:18 a.m.

A white man in his late 50s was attacked and beaten during the random attack. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is currently listed in extremely critical condition with heavy blunt force trauma to his head and neck area.

The scene was held and a man was arrested after he was identified by a witness.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Central Detectives Division.

