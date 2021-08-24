Man extremely critical after shooting in Nicetown
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a shooting in Nicetown.
The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 1700 block of West Juniata Street.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officer suffers graze wound while responding to reported carjacking in North Philadelphia
- Man in custody after allegedly firing shots at officers, stealing police SUV
- Woman found dead in Delaware cornfield, police investigate
- 14-year-old gunned down at Willingboro gas station, police say
- Suspect turns self in after violent group attack on man in Queen Village
According to police, the victim was shot multiple times in the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.
So far, there is no word on any arrests or the recovery of any weapons.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement