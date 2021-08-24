Man extremely critical after shooting in Nicetown

article

A man has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a shooting in Nicetown.

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 1700 block of West Juniata Street.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times in the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.

So far, there is no word on any arrests or the recovery of any weapons.

