Woman found dead in Delaware cornfield, police investigate

Homicide investigators in Delaware are looking for clues in the death of a woman whose body was found in a field.

Delaware State Police say they received a call Saturday morning alerting them to the body.

The 30-year-old woman was found in a cornfield off Dyke Branch Road in Dover with gunshots to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them.

