Officer suffers graze wound while responding to reported carjacking in North Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer suffered a graze wound during a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police got a call of a carjacking on the 2300 block of North Reese Street Monday around 8:10 p.m. when they were fired at without warning during the investigation.

"Without warning, the officers actually were shot at. One of our officers sustained a graze wound to the head. Fortunately, he will be okay," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a briefing. "What's most troubling is not just that someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a police officer, but someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a fully uniformed police officer with several other marked units with police officers right there."

Outlaw said the officer is in good spirits and has been with the department for four years.

Police say someone has been taken into custody. It's unclear if they are connected to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

