Man falls 3 stories after electrocution in fatal accident in Kensington: officials

A tragic accident in Kensington claimed the life of a 30-year-old man after he was electrocuted and fell three stories.

The scene unfolded on the 2200 block of East Cambria Street Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the location about 8:15 for a reported industrial accident.

The 30-year-old victim was said to be doing work at a private residence when he was electrocuted. At that point, he fell three stories off a scaffolding.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation into the fatal incident is underway.