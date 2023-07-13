Man fatally shot after trying to stop carjacking in South Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia late Wednesday when police say he attempted to intervene in a carjacking.

The shooting occurred in the area of 12th and Porter streets around 11:45 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and arrived on the scene to find the 50-year-old victim laying next to a vehicle that was double parked on the 1100 block of Porter Street.

The victim succumbed to his injuries after police say he was shot once in the head and neck area.

According to police, the victim had tried to intervene when two male suspects tried to carjack a female friend of his. She was not physically harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in a red SUV following the shooting.

Police say a single shell casing was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.