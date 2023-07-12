Bridgeton youth coach, 73, charged with sexual assault of minor: officials

article

A 73-year-old Bridgeton youth coach was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a minor, Cumberland County officials said.

Robert Marino was taken into custody July 4th. The coach, described as well-known in the community, was charged with sexual assault of a minor and endangering the welfare of a juvenile.

According to Bridgeton police, the assault happened July 3rd at Marino’s home on Nixon Avenue. Authorities say his victim was a 16-year-old male.

"Detectives have advised the respective athletic associations that the suspect is affiliated with in a coaching capacity," Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari Sr. said. "Thus far, this incident remains the only investigation we are conducting at this time."

Marino is being held at the Cumberland County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Police urge anyone with information in the investigation to contact them at 856-502-2700 or submit the information through BDP.TIPS.