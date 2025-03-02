Man fatally shot in the head outside Philly sports bar

The Brief A man was shot and killed outside a sports bar early Sunday morning. He was fatally shot in the head. Two guns and a knife were found at the scene.



A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting broke out at a sports bar in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

What we know:

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside 809 Sports Bar on 2nd Street shortly before 3 a.m.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say two guns, two shell casings and a knife were recovered from the scene.

What we know:

A possible motive is still unknown, along with any suspect descriptions.

No arrests have been made.

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released.