Man fatally shot in the head outside Philly sports bar
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting broke out at a sports bar in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.
What we know:
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside 809 Sports Bar on 2nd Street shortly before 3 a.m.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police say two guns, two shell casings and a knife were recovered from the scene.
What we know:
A possible motive is still unknown, along with any suspect descriptions.
No arrests have been made.
The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.