Man fatally shot in the head outside Philly sports bar

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 2, 2025 8:20am EST
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed outside a sports bar early Sunday morning.
    • He was fatally shot in the head.
    • Two guns and a knife were found at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting broke out at a sports bar in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

What we know:

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside 809 Sports Bar on 2nd Street shortly before 3 a.m.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say two guns, two shell casings and a knife were recovered from the scene.

What we know:

A possible motive is still unknown, along with any suspect descriptions.

No arrests have been made.

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

