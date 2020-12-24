Man fatally shot in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kensington.

It happened on the 3200 block of G Street around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a man between the ages of 19 and 21 was shot twice in the back, once in the shoulder, and twice in the chest.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

