Man fatally shot in the face during triple shooting in Chester, police say

article

A man is dead and two other men are hurt following a triple shooting Friday night in Chester.

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of West 3rd Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man was found on the sidewalk near a home on St. Mary's Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center where he died.

Two other men who police say were shot in the area of West 3rd Street also arrived at the hospital. One man was reportedly shot in the torso and the other victim was shot in the leg. Both are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP