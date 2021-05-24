Man fatally shot inside North Philadelphia store, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot inside a North Philadelphia store early Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in a store on the 2800 block of North 25th Street.
Police say the victim, an unidentified Black man believed to be in his late 20s, was shot once in the head.
Responding medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and so far no arrests have been made.
