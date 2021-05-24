Man fatally shot inside North Philadelphia store, police say

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot inside a North Philadelphia store early Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in a store on the 2800 block of North 25th Street.

Police say the victim, an unidentified Black man believed to be in his late 20s, was shot once in the head.

Responding medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and so far no arrests have been made.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

Police: 15-year-old shot in broad daylight in West Philadelphia

Suspect in series of Philadelphia rapes, robberies suspected of similar crimes in 7 other states

Bridgeton shooting: Victims identified, one arrest made after mass shooting at NJ house party

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter