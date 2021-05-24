Police: 15-year-old shot in broad daylight in West Philadelphia

article

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was involved in a shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 10:41 a.m. at the intersections of 52nd and Chestnut Streets on the highway.

The 15-year-old victim was shot one time in the left calf and taken to Mercy Hospital by private vehicle. He is currently listed in stable condition.

No scene was discovered and no arrests have been made.

