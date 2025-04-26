Man fatally shot outside Frankford sports bar, police say
FRANKFORD - Gunshots rang out in the overnight outside of a Frankford sports bar, killing a 34-year-old man, while the suspect took off running.
What we know:
Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue early Saturday morning, around 1:30, according to authorities.
Arriving officers found a 34-year-old man on the street who had been shot outside of a sports bar.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died from his wounds.
Suspect description:
Police offered a description of the suspect, saying he is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black, puffer jacket with a green hood, black sweatpants and white shoes.
Officials say the suspect was last seen running away, northbound, on Frankford Ave.
What we don't know:
Police said a motive for the fatal shooting was not known.
What you can do:
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.