Man fatally shot outside Frankford sports bar, police say

The Brief A man was gunned down outside of a sports bar early Saturday morning. Police say they aren’t aware of a motive, but do have a description of the suspect.



Gunshots rang out in the overnight outside of a Frankford sports bar, killing a 34-year-old man, while the suspect took off running.

What we know:

Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue early Saturday morning, around 1:30, according to authorities.

Arriving officers found a 34-year-old man on the street who had been shot outside of a sports bar.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died from his wounds.

Suspect description:

Police offered a description of the suspect, saying he is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black, puffer jacket with a green hood, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Officials say the suspect was last seen running away, northbound, on Frankford Ave.

What we don't know:

Police said a motive for the fatal shooting was not known.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.