Man fatally shout outside of apartment building in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Camden County are investigating a shooting outside of an apartment building that left a man dead.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 1300 block of Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township.
Officers arrived on the scene and found David Brown, 28, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brown was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
