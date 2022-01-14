Man fatally shout outside of apartment building in Gloucester Township

Police in Camden County are investigating a shooting outside of an apartment building that left a man dead.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 1300 block of Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township.

Officers arrived on the scene and found David Brown, 28, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter