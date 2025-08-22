Man fired into SEPTA bus after altercation with another rider: officials
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA says no one was injured when a rider fired into a bus following an altercation on Friday night.
What we know:
A SEPTA spokesperson told FOX 29 News that the shooting happened after two men got into an altercation aboard a Route 3 bus.
It's believed that one of the men involved in the altercation exited the bus at Frankford and Gorman streets and fired towards the bus.
No injuries were immediately reported, according to SEPTA.
What we don't know:
Police have not reported any arrests in the shooting as of this writing.