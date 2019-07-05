Man fishing in Delaware River discovers human remains

article

Philadelphia police say a man found human remains while fishing in the Delaware River Friday night.

According to officials, a 27-year-old man discovered part of a right leg while fishing near Graffiti Pier on North Delaware Avenue and Beach Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Emergency crews Friday night searched the surrounding areas for additional remains. It's unclear is any were found.

This discovery comes a short distance away from where police pulled the bodies of a woman and man from the water Friday morning. Investigators, however, gave no indication that the two incidents were related.

