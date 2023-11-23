Man found dead in North Philadelphia house fire, declared arson: officials

article

One man is dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia occurred Thanksgiving eve.

Philadelphia police and the fire department say they were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Stillman Street at around 10:20 P.M. after receiving multiple calls for a house fire.

Upon arrival, there was a fire on the first floor and after a quick knock down of the flames, firefighters found a male on the second floor, according to Chief Derek Bowmer, Philadelphia Fire Department.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Fire marshals later declared the fire as arson.

This incident is under investigation.

Chief Bowmer reminds folks who are in need of smoke alarms to call 3-1-1. He also encourages families to create a house fire escape plan, especially around the holidays.