Man found dead in Upper Darby apartment under 'suspicious circumstances', police say

Authorities in Upper Darby are investigating the death of a man who they say died under "suspicious circumstances" Wednesday night.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road around 3 p.m.

In a tweet, the department said a 39-year-old man was found dead in his apartment under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators have not revealed how the man died or what drew police to the man's apartment.

No arrests were reported immediately following the gruesome discovery.