Man found dead inside rowhome after fire in Philly neighborhood

The Brief A 73-year-old man was found dead inside a rowhome Monday night. Crews were responding to a fire when they found him. His death is not suspicious, according to police.



A tragic discovery was made after a fire erupted inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood late Monday night.

What we know:

Crews were called to the 1600 block of West Chew Avenue for a rowhome fire around 11:46 p.m.

A 73-year-old man was found dead inside.

Police say his death is not being called suspicious at this time.

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death is still unknown.

An investigation is underway.