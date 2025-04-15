Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead inside rowhome after fire in Philly neighborhood

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 15, 2025 8:12am EDT
Philadelphia
Man found dead inside home after fire in Ogontz

Police say a man's death is not suspicious after he was found following a rowhome fire in Ogontz.

The Brief

    • A 73-year-old man was found dead inside a rowhome Monday night.
    • Crews were responding to a fire when they found him.
    • His death is not suspicious, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA - A tragic discovery was made after a fire erupted inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood late Monday night.

What we know:

Crews were called to the 1600 block of West Chew Avenue for a rowhome fire around 11:46 p.m.

A 73-year-old man was found dead inside.

Police say his death is not being called suspicious at this time.

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death is still unknown.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

