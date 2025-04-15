Man found dead inside rowhome after fire in Philly neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - A tragic discovery was made after a fire erupted inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood late Monday night.
What we know:
Crews were called to the 1600 block of West Chew Avenue for a rowhome fire around 11:46 p.m.
A 73-year-old man was found dead inside.
Police say his death is not being called suspicious at this time.
What we don't know:
The man's cause of death is still unknown.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.