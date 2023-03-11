Man found dead on Broad Street after car crash in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A single-car crash claimed the life of a man police say was ejected from his vehicle onto Broad Street early Saturday morning.

The deadly crash unfolded on Broad and Lehigh streets around 3:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old man in the street. He succumbed to his injuries after being ejected from what appeared to be a red pickup truck.

MORE HEADLINES:

Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time, but the truck suffered severe damage to its front and back with debris scattered across the street.

Broad Street was closed for about two hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene, but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.