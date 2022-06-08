Man found dead on Delaware golf course, criminal investigation begins
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night.
The man was reportedly found dead on the property of the Baywood Greens golf course in Long Neck, Delaware, around 5:41 p.m.
Police say a criminal investigation is now underway in the Millsboro area.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Fired Philadelphia man threatens shooting at former job, police say
- Heartbroken parents remember children killed in South Street shooting
- Pennsylvania swimmer drowns off coast of Wildwood, police say
The man, a 65-year-old from Millsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.