Man found dead on Delaware golf course, criminal investigation begins

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night.

The man was reportedly found dead on the property of the Baywood Greens golf course in Long Neck, Delaware, around 5:41 p.m.

Police say a criminal investigation is now underway in the Millsboro area.

The man, a 65-year-old from Millsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.