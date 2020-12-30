Man found shot dead inside car in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old victim was reportedly shot once in the head inside a gray Honda behind a home on the 1100 block of Rosalie Street.

Police made the gruesome discovery just after 7:30 a.m. The man, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been reported as of Thursday morning. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

