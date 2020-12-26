Police: Man, 22, dies at hospital following shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON - Authorities are investigating after they say a young man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Wilmington.
Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the area of 35th and Locust Streets around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say the 22-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.
No arrests have been reported as detectives continue to investigate the deadly shooting. Anyone with information should contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646 or dial 911.
