Man shot 5 times in abdomen during double shooting in East Germantown, police say

article

Authorities say two men are in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Germantown.

Officers from Philadelphia's 14th district responded to the 1000 block of Woodlawn Street shortly after 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

A 26-year-old man was reportedly shot five times in the abdomen. A second victim, 29, was shot once in the right arm. Police drove both men to Einstein Medical Center where they were placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported by police immediately following the shooting. Officers are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

RELATED

Police identify man shot and killed inside Camden apartment

Advertisement

Police: Man shot in both knees while driving in South Philadelphia

Police: Man, 22, dies at hospital following shooting in Wilmington

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter