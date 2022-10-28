Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate

The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike.

Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was employed as a Deputy Sheriff in Philadelphia.

According to court documents, both of the firearms sold during that transaction were traced by law enforcement and were found to have been used in the Sept. 27 shooting in Roxborough that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured four other teens.

Ahmad allegedly made $3,000 in that sale of firearms and ammunition.

Ahmad is the son of the late anti-violence advocate-Sultan Ahmad, Jr. who founded The Sultan Jihad Ahmad Community Foundation after his 15-year-old son was shot and killed in 1992.

Marking the one-month anniversary of her son Nicholas Elizalde’s killing, Meredith Elizalde, holding back tears, declined comment Friday. On the phone, the boy’s grandmother said she was outraged by the photo.

"These weapons are durable," Adam Garber of CeaseFirePA told FOX 29's Jeff Cole. "Once they are out there in the community, they'll get sold and trafficked again and again and more lives will be lost."

Ahmad was arrested on Oct. 19 and his employment with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office was terminated.

"As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the greatest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. "The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia. Working with our law enforcement partners, we are doing all that we can to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the violence."

The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office released a statement on Twitter saying that he was served a 30-day notice of intent to dismiss. He had been with the Sheriff's Office since February 2018.

The investigation is ongoing.