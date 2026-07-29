Man found shot inside parked car later dies in Winslow Twp.; investigation ongoing

The Brief A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Winslow Township on Wednesday, July 29. Police say the man was found in a parked vehicle and later died at Cooper University Hospital. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Winslow Township on Wednesday, July 29, according to Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Winslow Township Police.

What we know:

On Wednesday, officers from the Winslow Township Police Department responded to the unit block of Bromley Court at approximately 2:03 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police say they found a gunshot victim in a parked vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Domincio Fuhrtz of Winslow Township. The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:01 p.m.

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Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Sibaja of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit or Detective Rick Wells of the Winslow Township Police Department.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police have not made any arrests.

What they're saying:

"It's definitely not the norm over here but it could happen anywhere and anytime," said Phil Gaspara.

He and other neighbors are reacting to the shooting of 33-year-old Domincio Fuhrtz.

"We haven't had any incidents in this neighborhood. I have been here ten years so yeah it is a little surprising sure," said Gaspara.

He says his kids were out playing basketball with friends when they heard gunshots.

"They came inside and said dad we just heard some gunshots, and I said naw you didn't hear gunshots. This is Atco. It do not really happen here. It is always a good neighborhood but then three minutes later all these police started coming into the neighborhood," he said.

Next to a black SUV where neighbors say the victim was shot, there were several evidence markers on the ground on the passenger side.

Keisha Howard lives across the street and came home to find her street blocked off with crime scene tape. "Absolutely it's concerning," she said.

Police went door to door talking to residents. We also noticed ring cameras that could help with the investigation. Investigators removed evidence from the scene in bags and just before six o’clock a tow truck took away the SUV.

"It's a fine neighborhood. I believe it is a very isolated incident and let us hope it does not happen here again," said Gaspara.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Sibaja of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8682 and Detective Rick Wells of the Winslow Township Police Department at (609) 567-0700, ext. 1224.

Tips may also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about possible suspects, a motive, or what led up to the shooting.