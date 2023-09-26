SEPTA bus driver stumbles upon man shot inside vehicle in Center City; gunman sought: police

A young man is fighting for his life after a SEPTA bus driver made a disturbing discovery Monday night in Center City.

Police say the driver came across a car blocking the intersection of 17th and South streets around 11:30 p.m.

When he looked inside, he found an unresponsive man bleeding heavily in the front seat with the engine still running.

Medics transported him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He is said to be in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police believe the shooter was in the passenger seat when shots were fired. One shell casing was found in the back seat.

Video from the scene clearly shows someone running out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

No arrests, and no weapons recovered. A motive is unknown at this time.