Police looking to identify suspect in shooting at South Philly SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted at a SEPTA station Monday morning. Luckily, no one was injured, but police are still hoping to identify the suspected gunman.
Police say the suspect bumped into a woman from behind on the Mezzanine level of the Tasker-Morris Station around 6 a.m.
A brief altercation ensued before a single shot was fired, and the suspect fled, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.
The suspect can be seen in a photo released by SEPTA, who are asking for the public's help to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.