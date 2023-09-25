Police looking to identify suspect in shooting at South Philly SEPTA station

article

A shooting erupted at a SEPTA station Monday morning. Luckily, no one was injured, but police are still hoping to identify the suspected gunman.

Police say the suspect bumped into a woman from behind on the Mezzanine level of the Tasker-Morris Station around 6 a.m.

A brief altercation ensued before a single shot was fired, and the suspect fled, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect can be seen in a photo released by SEPTA, who are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.