Man charged with fatally shooting his own mom, brother inside Montgomery County home

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he fatally shot his own mother and brother inside his home over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on Gavel Pike in Perkiomen Township Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. after a man called the FBI and indicated he may have hurt his family members.

Troopers arrived on the scene while the caller – later identified as Aaron Deshong – was still on the phone with the FBI.

Deshong, 49, was detained while troopers entered the home.

Inside, troopers located a man and woman deceased in the kitchen. They were identified as Wanda Deshong, 74, and Adam Deshong, 53.

Both had been shot to death, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say a revolver registered to Aaron Deshong was found in his basement bedroom closet with four spent shell casings and two live rounds inside.

Aaron Deshong was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.