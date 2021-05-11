Man found shot, killed in stolen SUV in Kingsessing

A complex homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a stolen SUV in the Kingsessing section of the city.

Police say the man was discovered at South 57th Street and Thomas Ave right around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

However, police say they think the man was shot five hours earlier, miles away in Kensington.

Police say the person who was driving the SUV at the time of the shooting got out to flag down police and then someone else drove the vehicle with the body inside until it was discovered hours later.

Advertisement

Police are still investigating for a motive and for a suspect at this time.