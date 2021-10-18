Man found shot to death in car in Chester, police say

article

The City of Chester Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a car on Sunday.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 800 block of East 8th Street for the report of a dead male in a vehicle. Further information which was told to the police conveyed that the deceased had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

When officers arrived, they located a newer model Hyundai parked on the block. According to officials, the car was occupied by a man who was in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was unresponsive and had sustained two gunshot wounds – one to the area of his head.

He did succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, are urged to contact Detective Michael Maher (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8430 or mmaher310@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Michael Jay (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4711 or jaym@co.delaware.pa.us

