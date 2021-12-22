Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Feltonville, police say

article

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Feltonville section of the city.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. with officers from the 25th District responding to a report of gunshots on the 4500 block of N. Front Street.

When police and medics arrived on the scene, they found a man slumped in the driver's seat of a Mercury Mountaineer, which was parked.

According to police, the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head. He was bleeding heavily and was also unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 p.m.

Police say the driver side door's window was completely broken out with broken glass both inside the vehicle and in the street.

They did not find any spent shell casings, but did find a fragment of a partial projectile on the road next to the vehicle.

The victim remains a John Doe, but appears to be a male in his 30's.

Police were not able to provide a shooter description and no motive was readily available at this time.

Police say they will be using footage from local surveillance cameras to help them during their investigation.

