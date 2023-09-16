Man found shot to death on East Germantown street, police say

article

A man was shot in the chest and killed on an East Germantown street Saturday morning.

A 54-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest by 14th District police officers on the 100 block of Herman Street Saturday morning, just before 7 a.m., officials said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

While an active investigation is underway by Philadelphia Homicide detectives, they note no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.