Man found shot; woman injured in Strawberry Mansion double shooting: officials

The Brief A man was found fatally shot while a woman sustained a gunshot wound in Strawberry Mansion. Homicide detectives are conducting an active investigation.



One person is dead after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

A woman was injured and hospitalized as a result of the double shooting.

What we know:

Police say an unidentified man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the 2100 block of North Natrona Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. She is listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting took place at a home they believe was either under renovations or abandoned.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace explained, "The home in which the deceased person was found appears to be in a state of renovation or appears to be a hangout house. It does not appear anyone occupies that house. We found numerous weapons inside that home, which will be collected by our detectives investigating the scene to determine how those weapons got there."

What we don't know:

Authorities say it appears the gunshot wound to the man was self-inflicted, but they are investigating to determine exactly what happened. Inspector Pace added that police were not certain how the woman was shot, as she was outside on the street when first responders arrived.