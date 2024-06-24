Man held hostage after police officer shot during traffic stop speaks out: 'Please don’t kill me'

We are learning more about the moments after the shooting of a Philadelphia Police officer Saturday night in Kensington.

Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36, was charged with numerous crimes, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated assault on an officer. The 31-year-old officer who has not been identified is listed in critical condition.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell spoke with the hostage taken inside his own home moments after the shooting.

"I said please don’t kill me" said a 26-year-old man who says he was held hostage inside his home on the 800 block of East Schiller Street home.

Through a translator, the man we are only identifying as "Alfred" says he was sitting on his stoop having a drink when a bloodied Vazquez randomly walked into his home armed with the same gun he’s accused of shooting a police officer with moments earlier.

"He comes up and says I’m coming inside your house. He said that if he didn’t let him in he was going to shoot him and my uncle", he said.

He says Vazquez held him hostage for nearly 2 hours at gunpoint and directed him to lie face down on the bed while his uncle was sleeping in another room.

The man says when his aunt knocked on the door it allowed him to escape and run to police. Vazquez was taken into custody a short time later.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"Alfred" who works as a barber, says he’s now traumatized. He hasn’t eaten or slept since the incident but is thankful he’s still here for his wife and child he supports back in the Dominican Republic.

"I'm grateful that he did not take my life because he was agitated and nervous, but I am grateful to be alive today" Alfred said.

Police say Vazquez was driving an unregistered car without a driver's license the night he was pulled over.

Puerto Rican newspaper archives show Vazquez was also charged with attempted murder more than a decade ago.

Now he’s charged with attempted murder of a six year veteran assigned to the 25th District clinging to life at Temple University Hospital.

"He’s on a respirator, he’s in a battle" said Police Commissioner Keven Bethel.

Vazquez remains in custody on $12 million bail.