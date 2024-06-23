Suspect charged in shooting of Philly officer who remains 'on life support'

The suspect accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in North Philly Saturday night has been identified and charged, the District Attorney’s Office has announced.

The DA has charged 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and more related charges.

Gunfire broke out on the 3500 block of F Street Saturday night, a little before 8 p.m., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop on a car with four occupants. They then moved to a live stop of the vehicle. During an inspection of the car, Bethel noted the officers saw a holster and a man begin to run from the scene.

The suspect then turned and opened fire, shooting three times and striking the officer in the neck.

The officer’s partner returned fire.

The 31-year-old officer was hit behind the ear and is in critical condition, fighting for his life, Commissioner Bethel said.

Mayor Parker said the officer was put "on life support; on a breathing machine."

Sources say Vazquez, the suspected gunman, was briefly holed up in a barricade situation on East Wishart, but SWAT was able to clear that barricade without finding him.

Vazquez was taken into custody after another barricade in the 800 block of Schiller Street.

All four individuals in the vehicle are in police custody, Bethel stated.

Mayor Parker, Commissioner Bethel and City Council President Kenyatta Johnson asked for prayers for the officer and his partner.

The officer is a husband and father with six and a half years on the job.

Check back for more updates.