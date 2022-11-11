Man hospitalized after being shot in Frankford, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Frankford, police say.
According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section early Friday morning.
Police say the person was taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.