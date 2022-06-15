Man in critical condition after being shot in Kensington, masked suspects fled on foot, police say

article

A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found shot in Kensington, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was found on the ground laying beside his vehicle with gunshot wounds to the torso and abdomen.

He is currently at Temple University Hospital undergoing surgery and he was placed in critical condition, according to officials.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say a man and woman wearing masks shot the man before fleeing the area on foot.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing, authorities say.