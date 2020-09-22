Man in critical condition after he is shot multiple times in Lansdowne

article

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lansdowne Tuesday.

According to officials, police were called to the 200 block of Marshall Road in Lansdowne Tuesday, just before noon, for a reported shooting.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway.

