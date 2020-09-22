Man in critical condition after he is shot multiple times in Lansdowne
LANSDOWNE, Pa. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lansdowne Tuesday.
According to officials, police were called to the 200 block of Marshall Road in Lansdowne Tuesday, just before noon, for a reported shooting.
Police arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
Police say an investigation is underway.
