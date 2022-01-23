Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after a midday shooting.
It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of West Girard Avenue.
Police say a 21-year-old man was hit four times throughout his body.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.
