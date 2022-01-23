Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 6:36PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after a midday shooting. 

It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old man was hit four times throughout his body. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. 

