Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

A man is in critical condition after a midday shooting.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old man was hit four times throughout his body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter