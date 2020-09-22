Man in critical condition after stabbing at homeless encampment

Police say a man is in critical condition following a stabbing at the homeless encampment along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

It happened on the 300 block of North 22nd Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was stabbed once in both legs and once in the back of the head. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

