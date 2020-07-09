Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Rip Tide Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County

Man in fuchsia business suit climbs into volcano to take a selfie

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team

Man in fuchsia business suit climbs into volcano to take a selfie

A barefoot Yemeni man in a fuchsia business suit climbed down the edge of a volcano to take a selfie.

YEMEN - A barefoot Yemeni man in a fuchsia business suit climbed down the edge of a volcano to take a selfie.

A video filmed by Yemeni photographer Mohammed Al-Hakemy shows Moheeb Al-Sadek climbing down the rim of Jabal Hamman Demt, a 4,900-foot-tall volcano in the Al-Dhalea province.

The footage shows Al-Sadek in a fuchsia-colored business suit, holding onto a wall of the volcano with his bare hands and feet, an arm stretched out to take a selfie.

The video then zooms out to reveal his position relative to the rest of the volcano, suggesting the dangerous nature of the adventure.

At the end of the video, Al-Sadek said that he “felt normal” while climbing down the volcano. He later told a Jordanian TV channel that he had been climbing mountains since he was a child, and that it was a rather normal feat for him.

Al-Sadek advised others not to follow his example, as it is dangerous without prior experience.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.