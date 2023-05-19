Man killed, 2 teenagers injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and two teenagers are injured following a shooting Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 16-year-old shot four times, including twice to the back of the head, and a 17-year-old struck in the right shoulder.
Both boys were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were placed in stable condition, according to police.
A 21-year-old man who police say was shot several times throughout the body, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately after the triple shooting.