Man killed, 2 teenagers injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

A man is dead and two teenagers are injured following a shooting Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old shot four times, including twice to the back of the head, and a 17-year-old struck in the right shoulder.

Both boys were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were placed in stable condition, according to police.

A 21-year-old man who police say was shot several times throughout the body, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately after the triple shooting.